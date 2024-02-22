Elastos Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.66 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $89.66 million and approximately $996,683.49 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,447,077 coins and its circulating supply is 21,913,089 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

