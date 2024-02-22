Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

