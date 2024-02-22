ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.90 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $99.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,301.29 or 1.00005913 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00172232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008018 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02948538 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $135,073.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

