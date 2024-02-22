Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

