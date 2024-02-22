Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

ESRT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $309,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 260,840 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,863,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 161,391 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.