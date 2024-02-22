Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,250.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,250 ($15.74) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.74), with a volume of 420469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($16.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.18) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,508.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,606.79. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,123.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15,476.19%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

