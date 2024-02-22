Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 345510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 22,500 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

