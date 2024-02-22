Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.