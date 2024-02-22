Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Enovis Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

