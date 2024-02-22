Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

Shares of NPO opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 109.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

