Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

