EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 56.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 139,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,196 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 7,281,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,228,134. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

