EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $15.92 on Thursday, reaching $589.27. 2,266,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,336. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

