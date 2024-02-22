EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,325. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

