EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $1,808,277 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

