EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 159,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,879. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

