EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

DE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.80. 1,744,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,305. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.