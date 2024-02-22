EPG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

PXD traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.19. 2,244,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.