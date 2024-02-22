EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.23. 682,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.02 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.