EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.86.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.77. The stock has a market cap of $368.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

