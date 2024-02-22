EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

GLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.39. 3,602,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

