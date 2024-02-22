EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 2%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 273,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,542,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

