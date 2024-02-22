Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 22nd (AR, ATRI, AYI, CE, CHT, DAL, DBD, ENTG, ENVA, FLYX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 22nd:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

