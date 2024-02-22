Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 22nd (AR, ATRI, AYI, CE, CHT, DAL, DBD, ENTG, ENVA, FLYX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 22nd:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

