Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

