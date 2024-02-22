Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 1,556,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

