Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 1,542,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

