Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

WTRG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 1,556,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

