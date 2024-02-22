Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

