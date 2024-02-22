ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 6,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
