Everscale Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $86.36 million and approximately $498,043.55 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,892,982 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,800,114 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

