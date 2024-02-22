Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,493 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $91,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $115,979.84.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,372. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $120,308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.