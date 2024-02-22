Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 415 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,372. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

