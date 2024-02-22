Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.9 %

EXPD stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $430,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

