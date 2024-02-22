Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 105,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 583,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Farmmi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmmi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmmi in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

