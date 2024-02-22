Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 8.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 1,059,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,098,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

