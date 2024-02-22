Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Stories

