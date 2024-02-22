First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Acquires $817,930.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,521.15. 62,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,448.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,411.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

