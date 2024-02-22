First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is rhino investment partners Inc’s 4th Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,126 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 9.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.58% of First Horizon worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 19.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 758,357 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 48.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,894,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 434,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

