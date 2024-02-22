First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.88

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 25575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 724.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.