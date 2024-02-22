First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.88

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 25575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
