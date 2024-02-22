First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.20. 112,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 60,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 392,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

