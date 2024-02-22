Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.35. 3,542,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,793 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.