Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $14.20 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.65. 1,794,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

