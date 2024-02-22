Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $22.29 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $20.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $488.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,756,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $489.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

