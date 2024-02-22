Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.140-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14 to $2.18 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 4,705,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,483. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 298,939 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.