Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Earnings Results

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Fiverr International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

FVRR stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,071. The stock has a market cap of $838.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

