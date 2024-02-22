Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 to $2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion to $4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE FND traded up $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

