Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Fluor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

