Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Up 4.6%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29. 1,837,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,625,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

