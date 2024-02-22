Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $125.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $15,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

