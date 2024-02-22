Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.68 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.600 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $125.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

